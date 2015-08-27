FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Senate committee wants FX loans bill restored to initial version
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Senate committee wants FX loans bill restored to initial version

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s Senate public finance committee wants to restore the bill on converting foreign exchange-denominated mortgages into zlotys to its initial version that puts a smaller burden on banks, head of the committee Kazimierz Kleina said on Thursday.

The Senate, controlled by the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party, will vote on the bill at its sitting on September 2-4.

Any changes introduced to the bill by the Senate will require approval of the lower chamber, the Sejm.

Earlier in August, the Sejm amended the bill with votes of opposition lawmakers and junior coalition partner PSL, doubling the burden on banks from the conversion to over $5 billion. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.