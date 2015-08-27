FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Passing of Poland's FX mortgage bill may destabilise financial sector -watchdog
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Passing of Poland's FX mortgage bill may destabilise financial sector -watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Passing of Poland’s Swiss franc-denominating mortgage conversion bill in its current form will destabilise the country’s financial sector, deputy head of financial supervision authority KNF said on Thursday.

“Potential passing of this bill will to a serious extent destabilise the Polish financial market, not only banks but also the capital market, investment funds and pension funds,” Wojciech Kwasniak said. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.