Regional fund Syntaxis acquires Polish insurance broker

WARSAW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Syntaxis Capital, a Central European investment fund, has bought a stake in Polish motor insurance broker BIK Brokers and provided it with long-term financing, Syntaxis’ partner Przemek Szczepanski said on Thursday.

“In a three year perspective we don’t assume an IPO, but afterwards we will be open for various options, including an IPO or strategic investor,” Szczepanski told Reuters.

He provided no financial details of the deal. The average amount Syntaxis invests is 10 million euros ($13.53 million).

Syntaxis has 250 million euros under management, mainly from Western European institutional investors such as pension funds, but also from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development, Szczepanski said. ($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)