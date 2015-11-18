FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland plans a quasi-LTRO programme to speed up growth
November 18, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Poland plans a quasi-LTRO programme to speed up growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday that her party wants to introduce a cheap-lending programme modeled on the European Central bank’s LTRO scheme.

“We are talking about the LTRO programme which is being used in Europe, we are talking about low-interest loans modeled on ECB solutions,” Szydlo said during her policy speech.

“It requires cooperation from the National Bank of Poland, but it will allow us to avoid a credit gap,” she added. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)

