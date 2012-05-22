Polish watchdog agrees to Talanx's Warta buy

WARSAW, May 22 (Reuters) - Polish financial regulator KNF has agreed to the takeover of the country’s No.2 insurer Warta by Talanx, Germany’s third-largest insurance group, and urged the buyer to list on the Warsaw bourse, KNF said on Tuesday.

Talanx, which has been mulling an initial public offering in Germany, bought Warta from Belgium’s KBC for 770 million euros ($983 million) as part of a series of sales required by EU regulators.

Having earlier this month secured regulatory approval for a takeover of another Polish rival TU Europa, Talanx is on its way to build a strong challenger to PZU, Eastern Europe’s No.1 insurer, and reduce its dependence on domestic business and reinsurance.

KNF reiterated on Tuesday it expected Talanx to debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in two years.

Polish regulatory approval of the takeovers has been seen by analysts as bolstering the case for a near-term flotation of Talanx, which in the past has linked the need for capital raising with the prospect of international acquisitions.

Talanx’s strategic partner, Japanese insurer Meiji Yasuda Life, is taking over stakes in the two Polish acquisitions as part of the alliance.

Meiji is expected to become a key Talanx shareholder in the event of a German IPO, which bankers have said could come as early as late June if markets are favourable. ($1 = 0.7832 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman)