Canada's Talisman Energy says may quit Poland shale gas
March 12, 2013 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Canada's Talisman Energy says may quit Poland shale gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s Talisman Energy may pull out of shale gas operations in Poland, it said on Tuesday, a step that would make it the second big foreign player to withdraw from what had been seen as Europe’s most promising source of shale gas.

“Talisman Energy is changing its operation strategies for the coming years as the result of changes on the oil and gas market,” Tomasz Gryzewski, director at Talisman Energy Poland, told Reuters.

“Divestment options, including in Poland, are being considered. The management will release its decisions together with first-quarter results,” he said.

