Two people charged, two more being questioned in Polish tape scandal-prosecutor

WARSAW, June 25 (Reuters) - Polish prosecutors said on Wednesday they had charged two people with illegally recording conversations and were questioning two more, in a scandal over leaked tapes that has embarrassed the government and caused Poland’s worst political crisis in years.

The recordings contained private conversations by senior Polish officials, including the central bank head and the foreign minister, that took place at least several months ago. The news magazine Wprost obtained the tapes, transcribed and published them over the past week.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the recordings of officials discussing state affairs over restaurant meals was a plot to cripple the Polish state at a time when it is rallying European opposition to Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.

Tusk initially did not exclude holding snap election, but earlier this week said he would not be forced by the illegal surveillance into changing his cabinet.

The government has said that the remarks of the officials, who were recorded secretly, were taken out of context, and that they had not broken the law.

“Two people were detained and another two have heard charges,” Renata Mazur, a spokeswoman for the Warsaw prosecutor’s unit handling the case, told a news conference. She provided no details of the people involved. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Larry King)