Polish president says early election an option in leaked tape row
June 19, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Polish president says early election an option in leaked tape row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s President, Bronislaw Komorowski, said on Thursday an early parliamentary election should be called if it proves impossible to resolve using normal means a row over leaked recordings of senior officials.

“If one see a particularly difficult situation, then there is a need to mobilize normal authority to act. And if it is impossible to do that, then one needs to refer to the mechanism of democratic elections,” Komorowski said in brief televised remarks from the city of Lowicz. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig; Wditing by Christian Lowe)

