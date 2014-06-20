FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish rate-setter says c.bank governor should re-think if can stay on his post
June 20, 2014 / 5:27 AM / 3 years ago

Polish rate-setter says c.bank governor should re-think if can stay on his post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor will have to reconsider if he should remain in his post in order to ensure that the credibility of the National Bank of Poland will not deteriorate further, a member of the rate-setting council Andrzej Rzonca said.

A Polish magazine said on Saturday it had a recording of a conversation in a restaurant last year in which, it said, Polish central bank governor Marek Belka told a minister he would be willing to help the government out of its economic troubles if the finance minister was fired.

“Governor Belka needs time. He will have to consider whether his denials were enough to remain in his post to avoid exposing the NBP to a further erosion of credibility,” Rzonca told Gazeta Wyborcza daily in an interview published on Friday.

Belka has said tapes were manipulated and he was not politically engaged. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
