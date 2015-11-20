FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Getin Noble to raise $300 mln via SPV
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2015 / 6:32 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's Getin Noble to raise $300 mln via SPV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank, Poland’s fifth-biggest lender by assets, is seeking to raise 1.2 billion zlotys ($300 million) through a bond issue by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) registered in Ireland.

Getin Noble said on Friday that it sold leasing debt worth 1.9 billion zlotys to the Dublin-registered SPV GNB Leasing Plan.

“The transaction is aimed at gaining medium-term financing (for the bank) through the non-public bond issue worth 1.2 billion zlotys secured on SPV assets, especially on leasing debt,” Getin Noble said. ($1 = 3.9799 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.