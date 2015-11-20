Poland's Getin Noble to raise $300 mln via SPV

WARSAW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Getin Noble Bank, Poland’s fifth-biggest lender by assets, is seeking to raise 1.2 billion zlotys ($300 million) through a bond issue by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) registered in Ireland.

Getin Noble said on Friday that it sold leasing debt worth 1.9 billion zlotys to the Dublin-registered SPV GNB Leasing Plan.

“The transaction is aimed at gaining medium-term financing (for the bank) through the non-public bond issue worth 1.2 billion zlotys secured on SPV assets, especially on leasing debt,” Getin Noble said. ($1 = 3.9799 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)