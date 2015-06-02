EIB says considers $209 mln loan to Poland's Tauron

WARSAW, June 2 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank said on Tuesday it was considering granting Poland’s No.2 utility Tauron a loan worth 188 million euros ($209 million) to help finance the planned expansion of a power plant at Lagisza, southern Poland.

The total estimated cost of the project is 1.5 billion zlotys ($405 million) and Poland’s state investment vehicle PIR said last year it would give backing of 750 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.7077 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by David Holmes)