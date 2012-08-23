UPDATE 1-Tauron Q2 net profit rises 46 pct, above expectations

* Q2 net at $144 mln vs $118 mln expected

WARSAW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.2 utility Tauron beat market expectations with a 46 percent rise in second-quarter net profit as it consolidated the results of power distributor GZE, taken over from Sweden’s Vattenfall in 2011, the company said on Thursday.

The state-controlled group’s bottom line in April-June amounted to 468 million zlotys ($144 million) versus expectations for 383 million zlotys.

Tauron said that compensation for the dissolution of long-term power supply contracts boosted its result by 155 million zlotys.

The results of Polish utilities are often skewed by their hard-to-predict accounting moves on long-term supply contracts.

Such contracts were designed by Poland in the 1990s to help power groups obtain financing from banks for much-needed investment, but the utilities were required by the European Union to give them up to liberalise the market.

Second-quarter power generation at Tauron dropped by a fifth year-on-year to 4.24 TWh as the group’s less efficient units were pushed out of the market by top Polish utility PGE’s new 858-megawatt lignite-fired unit in Belchatow, launched in September last year. ($1 = 3.2539 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)