WARSAW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.2 utility Tauron beat market expectations with a 46 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit as it consolidated the results of power distributor GZE, taken over from Sweden’s Vattenfall in 2011, the company said on Thursday.

The state-controlled group’s bottom line in April-June amounted to 468 million zlotys versus expectations for 383 million zlotys. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)