FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland expects Tauron to take over Brzeszcze mine soon
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 17, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Poland expects Tauron to take over Brzeszcze mine soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WIELICZKA, Poland, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Polish treasury minister Andrzej Czerwinski said on Monday that he expected the state-run power firm Tauron to agree to take over ailing Brzeszcze coal mine in southern Poland in the coming days.

The Brzeszcze mine was a part of the troubled miner Kompania Weglowa - the European Union’s largest coal miner - but was transferred to special state-owned company which specialises in mine restructuring.

Tauron said earlier that it would make an offer to purchase some Brzeszcze assets for a “token sum,” because of the risk of the miner potentially having to return funds deemed as illegal public help.

Czerwinski also said that the treasury does not have to sell stakes in lender PKO BP, insurer PZU and electricity producer PGE at current low share price levels. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.