Poland says bank tax to bring in less than planned, changes possible
April 29, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Poland says bank tax to bring in less than planned, changes possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 29 (Reuters) - Initial data on Poland’s recently-introduced bank asset tax shows that the overall annual revenue from the tax will be lower than planned, a deputy finance minister said on Friday.

“We have the first month of the tax behind us, we have initial data. They indeed show that the revenue will be lower than planned for in the (annual) budget bill,” Wieslaw Janczyk told reporters.

Janczyk also said the revenue from the tax could be increased by averaging out banks’ holdings of sovereign bonds, which are exempt from the tax, instead of using a month-end figures.

Poland planned for the tax to bring in 5.5 billion zlotys ($1.42 billion) this year. After March, the revenue stood at 364.2 million. ($1 = 3.8646 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

