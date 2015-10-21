FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish bourse tax would be harmful - Citi unit boss
October 21, 2015

Polish bourse tax would be harmful - Citi unit boss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Any tax on Polish bourse transactions would be harmful for the local stock market as it could drive business out of the country, Slawomir Sikora, the head of Citigroup’s Polish bank, said on Wednesday.

Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) party, which is leading in opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s election, is considering levying a transaction tax that could yield 1.7 billion zlotys ($451 million) a year, or a bank tax that could bring in 5 billion.

“If we want to introduce a transaction tax on the Polish bourse we need to ask ourselves whether the bourse is rising or declining. In my opinion it’s in a decline mode,” Sikora, who is CEO of Bank Handlowy, said.

“There are lots of markets in Europe, where investors may move with their transactions,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a banking forum.

Poland’s main bourse index WIG20 has lost 8.6 percent this year due to reforms that reduced the role of private pension funds, problems suffered by banks related to record low interest rates, a planned bank tax and China jitters. ($1 = 3.7738 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
