Poland will not cut corporate tax rate in 2016-finmin
November 26, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

Poland will not cut corporate tax rate in 2016-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s new Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha said on Thursday that the planned cut in the corporate tax rate for small and medium entities will not be introduced in 2016.

“It will not be possible to do it,” Szalamacha told private ratio Wnet asked whether tax cut to 15 from 19 percent will be implemented next year.

He also said that introducing 0.39 percent-balance sheet bank tax, planned for next year, will bring the state budget 6.0-6.5 billion zlotys ($1.49-1.62 billion) a year. ($1 = 4.0200 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

