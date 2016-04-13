FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland says to tax retailers at 0.4-1.4 pct of monthly revenue
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
April 13, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Poland says to tax retailers at 0.4-1.4 pct of monthly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 13 (Reuters) - Poland plans to impose a new retail tax at between 0.4 and 1.4 percent of companies’ monthly revenue, Minister Henryk Kowalczyk said on Wednesday.

The plan assumes retailers with monthly revenue of up to 1.5 million zlotys will pay no tax, Kowalczyk told a parliamentary committee. Those with monthly revenue at between 1.5 and 17 million zlotys will pay 0.4 percent and those with revenue at between 17 and 170 million - 0.8 percent, he said.

“Above 170 (million zlotys a month the rate) will stand at 1.4 percent, but there isn’t many companies that will be subject to the third rate,” Kowalczyk said.

Analysts have said that the retail tax may impact results of listed companies such as Eurocash, CCC, LPP , PKN Orlen <PKN.WA, Grupa Lotos, and Jeronimo Martins. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.