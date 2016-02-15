FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Orange unit plans market offensive as Q4 net disappoints
February 15, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Polish Orange unit plans market offensive as Q4 net disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Orange Polska, Poland’s No.1 telecoms operator, expects its revenue to be under pressure this year and plans to fight for market share after one-off social provisions took its fourth-quarter earnings below expectations, it said on Monday.

The operator, a unit of the French Orange group, closed 2015 with revenue of 11.84 billion zlotys ($3.01 billion), down 2.9 percent year-on-year.

It ended the fourth quarter with a net loss of 153 million zlotys, compared to a 141-million zloty loss seen in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.9395 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Adrian Croft)

