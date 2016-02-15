UPDATE 1-Telecoms operator Orange Polska says earnings to remain pressured after Q4 loss

(Adds more details, CEO comment)

WARSAW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.1 telecoms operator, Orange Polska, expects its earnings to fall again this year, after swinging into the red in the fourth quarter of last year, it said on Monday.

The company, a unit of France’s Orange, announced a net loss of 153 million zlotys ($39 mln) for the fourth quarter, blaming one-off social provisions. That was bigger than a Reuters poll forecast for a loss of 141 million zlotys.

The company announced spending plans to regain market share, after losing share in almost all segments in the last three years, and confirmed it would halve its dividend payment to 0.25 zlotys per share this year.

It reported full-year revenue of 11.8 billion zlotys for 2015, down 2.9 percent year-on-year, while its net profit more than halved to 254 million zlotys.

It expects revenue to stay under pressure this year, as it expects falling fixed-line business to outweigh only benign mobile growth. It forecast core profit EBITDA in the range of 3.15-3.30 billion zlotys in 2016, after a 10 percent decline last year to 3.52 billion.

A former communist era monopoly, Orange Polska has seen its earnings and market share squeezed by continued market liberalisation and the resulting competition. However, it said it would allocate around 2 billion zlotys of capital expenditure this year to regain market share, including spending up to 600 million zlotys on fibre rollout.

“As a result we want to improve our market shares,” outgoing Chief Executive Bruno Duthoit, who will be replaced by Jean-Francois Fallacher in May, said in a statement.

“It is an ambitious plan that will weigh on our financial performance in the short term, but will bring long-term value that will allow us to return to a growth path.”

Last year, the group secured new mobile broadband frequencies at a record cost of 3.2 billion zlotys.

Orange Polska expects its ratio of net debt to EBITDA will not exceed 2.2 this year after reaching 2.0 in 2015. ($1 = 3.9395 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Susan Fenton)