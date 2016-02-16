Owners postpone plans to sell Polish mobile operator P4 -sources

WARSAW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The owners of Poland’s mobile operator P4 have postponed plans to sell the company in a deal seen worth over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), as they could not decide between an outright sale and a partial listing, two market sources said on Tuesday.

Last year, sources told Reuters that the owners - Greek fund Tollerton and its Icelandic counterpart Novator - were working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) to sell or list P4. The process was to start this year.

“They shelved the plans and decided to go for P4’s debt refinancing instead,” one of the sources told Reuters, with another one confirming the news.

Both sources added that the two sides may yet revisit the idea of selling P4, but no sooner than in a couple of months.

Novator and P4 - which operates under the Play brand in Poland - declined to comment on the issue, while Tollerton was not immediately available.

P4 was the last to join the race for a share in Poland’s mobile market less than a decade ago. Its aggressive offers on tariffs have won it 13.5 million customers and 23 percent of the market.

Play competes with the Polish businesses of France’s Orange and Deutsche Telekom , vying for the No.3 spot with Cyfrowy Polsat.

P4 booked 3.98 billion zlotys ($1.01 billion) in revenue for the 12 months ending September 2015, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.41 billion.

Tollerton, controlled by Greek businessman Panos Germanos, owns 50.3 percent of P4, with the rest in the hands of Novator, controlled by Icelandic businessman Thor Bjorgolfsson.

They gained full control over P4 in 2008. In 2013 P4 considered floating in Warsaw, but decided in favour of a 900 million euro debt issue. ($1 = 3.9518 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir in Iceland, editing by David Evans)