Chief executive of Poland's TPSA to be replaced in autumn-paper
#Honda Motor Co
July 8, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Chief executive of Poland's TPSA to be replaced in autumn-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest telecom group Telekomunikacja Polska TPSA, which operates under the Orange Polska brand, will replace its chief executive in the autumn, daily Puls Biznesu reported on Monday, quoting unnamed sources.

Maciej Witucki, who has been TPSA’s chief executive since 2006, is to be replaced by Bruno Duthoit, the newspaper added.

TPSA’s spokesman declined comment.

TPSA’s shares are down 37 percent since the start of the year, while fierce competition pulled down its net profit by two thirds in the first three months of the year to 81 million zlotys.

Revenue fell by 7 percent to 3.267 billion zlotys, hit by regulatory cuts in mobile fees but slightly above the 3.22 billion expected by analysts.

TPSA is a unit of France Telecom. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by David Holmes)

