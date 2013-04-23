FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market woes take TPSA Q1 net 67 pct down, less than expected
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Market woes take TPSA Q1 net 67 pct down, less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with details)

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Fierce competition pulled down net profit at Poland’s top telecoms operator TPSA by two thirds in the first quarter, TPSA said on Tuesday.

The France Telecom unit’s net profit of 81 million zlotys ($26 million) compared with 49 million seen in a Reuters poll.

Revenue fell by 7 percent to 3.267 billion zlotys, hit by regulatory cuts in mobile fees but slightly above the 3.22 billion expected by analysts.

For years seen as a defensive stock thanks to stable shareholder renumeration, TPSA earlier this year announced another dividend cut and warned of a “deep fall” in 2013 revenue.

Its shares are down 46 percent on the year.

TPSA, which operates under the brand Orange Polska, increased mobile customer numbers by 1.9 percent to 14.9 million and cut its debt by 267 million zlotys to 4.77 billion. ($1 = 3.1551 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
