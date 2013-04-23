FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market woes take TPSA Q1 net 67 pct down, less than expected
April 23, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Market woes take TPSA Q1 net 67 pct down, less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s top telecoms operator TPSA suffered a lesser than expected 67-percent drop in its first-quarter net profit, weighed down by fierce market competition and falling mobile fees, TPSA said on Tuesday.

The France Telecom unit booked a bottom line of 81 million zlotys ($26 million), compared to 49 million seen in a Reuters poll.

Revenue fell by 7 percent to 3.267 billion zlotys, coming in slightly above the 3.22 billion expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.1551 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

