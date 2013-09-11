Poland's TPSA to replace its CEO on Sept. 19

WARSAW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - TPSA, the Polish unit of Orange, said the French operator’s executive Bruno Duthoit will replace its long time chief executive Maciej Witucki on September 19.

The company had already said in the summer it was planning the change but the statement on Wednesday said when the switch would take place.

Regulator-induced competition has hurt Poland’s No.1 operator, chipping away at its client base, eating away profits and putting pressure on cash flow and market value.

Witucki had tried to fight against the regulator’s cuts to mobile fees. He also made job cuts and introduced other cost-cutting measures, but was unable to fend off competition from Deutsche Telekom, Netia and Polkomtel . (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)