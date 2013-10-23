FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish TPSA sells its web arm WP.pl for $124 million
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 23, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Polish TPSA sells its web arm WP.pl for $124 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest telecoms group TPSA sold its web arm and the country’s No. 2 Internet portal WP.pl for 375 million zlotys ($123.67 million) to web company O2, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

TPSA expects the deal to be finalised in the first quarter of 2014 and to generate about 180 million zlotys in gross profit next year.

On Tuesday, TPSA said it had received three offers in the tender for WP.pl. The market valued the web arm of France’s Orange unit at around 300 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.0322 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.