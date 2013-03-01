Polish TPSA plans may shed up to 5,000 jobs by 2016-paper

WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Poland’s TPSA, a unit of France Telecom, may cut up to 5,000 jobs between 2014 and 2016 because it is under pressure from an economic slowdown and rising competition, the daily Puls Biznesu reported on Friday.

Poland’s No.1 telecommunications company, which recently rebranded itself as Orange, has already said it plans to cut its 22,400-strong workforce by 1,700 jobs this year. It expects a “deep fall” in 2013 revenue resulting from a brutal price war among mobile operators.

Puls Biznesu quoted the group’s negotiations with its unions, saying TPSA, which the daily said spent 1.73 billion zlotys ($544.3 million) on salaries last year, wanted to continue with 1,700 layoffs a year until 2016.

“Orange Polska has flagged continued workforce cuts in 2014-2016,” the daily reported, citing TPSA spokesman Wojciech Jabczynski. “Reduction plans will be the subject for discussions with the unions and that’s why we cannot give any details.”

($1 = 3.1783 Polish zlotys)