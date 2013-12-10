FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange's Polish unit seeks 2,950 voluntarily layoffs
December 10, 2013 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

Orange's Polish unit seeks 2,950 voluntarily layoffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s dominant fixed line telecoms operator TPSA said it is looking for up to 2,950 of its staff to take voluntarily redundancy by the end of 2015 as it seeks to boost its profitability.

“(We) signed the social contract for 2014-2015 with unions that assumes that up to 2,950 employees would be entitled to leave the company on voluntary basis, ” TPSA, a unit of France’s Orange, said in a statement late on Monday.

A TPSA spokesman declined to comment further.

$1 = 3.0505 Polish zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by John Stonestreet

