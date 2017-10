WARSAW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s top telecom group TPSA cut its 2012 net free cash flow target of at least 2 billion zlotys ($637 million) on Wednesday, citing a deteriorating macroeconomic environment and a slowing mobile market.

France Telecom’s Polish unit now expects its free cash flow to amount to 1.5-1.6 billion zlotys this year. ($1 = 3.1390 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)