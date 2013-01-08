Poland's TPSA seeking advisor for Wirtualna Polska sale-sources

WARSAW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - France Telecom’s Polish unit TPSA is seeking an advisor for the sale of its Wirtualna Polska web portal, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

TPSA, which has been under pressure from dwindling revenues, owns 100 percent of the portal.

“TPSA has sent out memos to potential advisors earlier this month for the possible sale of Wirtualna Polska,” a market source said. A second source confirmed the company is seeking an advisor on the sale.

TPSA had no immediate comment.

Last year, a publishing joint venture between German publisher Axel Springer and Swiss firm Ringier bought Poland’s top Internet portal Onet.pl for 956 million zlotys ($303.52 million) from local broadcaster TVN.