Orange's TPSA replaces CEO as Q2 net comes in below f'casts
Orange's TPSA replaces CEO as Q2 net comes in below f'casts

WARSAW, July 24 (Reuters) - TPSA, the Polish unit of Orange, said the French operator’s executive Bruno Duthoit would replace its long time chief executive after a string of disappointing results.

TPSA, Poland’s dominant telecoms group, reported on Wednesday a bigger-than-expected 70-percent net profit drop in the second quarter to 76 million zlotys ($24 million). Analysts expected 101 million.

After seven years at the helm of the former Polish communist monopoly, CEO Maciej Witucki is to step down in the coming months. Orange wants him to take over as TPSA’s supervisory board head. ($1 = 3.1836 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

