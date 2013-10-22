FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish TPSA shows smaller-than-expected Q3 net fall
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 22, 2013 / 5:22 AM / 4 years ago

Polish TPSA shows smaller-than-expected Q3 net fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.1 telecom operator TPSA reported a 22-percent fall in its third-quarter net profit, smaller than expected, as cost cuts capped the effect of regulatory fee cuts and the ongoing mobile price war, it said on Tuesday.

The French Orange unit showed a bottom line of 239 million zlotys ($78.3 million), compared to the 61-percent dip to 119 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The group also said it raised its full-year organic cash flow target to at least 1 billion zlotys from 800 million seen earlier. ($1 = 3.0513 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

