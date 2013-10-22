FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish TPSA says received 3 offers in web arm sale
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 22, 2013 / 11:43 AM / 4 years ago

Polish TPSA says received 3 offers in web arm sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.1 telecoms group TPSA received three offers in the tender for its web arm and Poland’s No.2 Internet portal Wp.pl, TPSA’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

“We received three binding offers for Wp.pl,” Jacques de Galzain said. “We expect to sign the deal this year. We mentioned the first quarter of 2014 as far as the deal’s finalisation is concerned.”

The market values the web arm of the French Orange’s unit at around 300 million zlotys ($98.3 million). ($1 = 3.0513 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Adrian Krajewsi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.