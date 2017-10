WARSAW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Poland’s top telecoms group TPSA dropped by nearly a third in early Tuesday trade to their all-time lows after the company cut its dividend even further and predicted a weak 2013 after disappointing fourth quarter earnings.

By 0814 GMT, the stock dropped 31 percent to 8 zlotys.

