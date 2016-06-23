Poland is interested in buying Unicredit, Raiffeisen units - minister

WARSAW, June 23 (Reuters) - Poland would be interested in buying Unicredit and Raiffeisen Polish units, to increase control over the banking sector, currently 60-percent owned by foreign investors, Poland's treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz said on Thursday.

"We're interested in potential bank transactions in Poland and we will look into them," Jackiewicz told reporters.

"It is known that there are talks about the sale of Raiffeisen and Pekao. Our state-run companies could potentially take part in such transactions and conduct them. The re-polonisation level has not reached the level which is satisfying to us" he said. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)