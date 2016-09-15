Polish PM dismisses treasury minister in charge of key companies

WARSAW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Thursday she has dismissed Treasury Minister Dawid Jackiewicz, who has supervised some of the biggest state-controlled firms, as part of a plan to close the ministry down by the end of the year.

Szydlo said Jackiewicz, 43, will be replaced by the head of her chancellery, Henryk Kowalczyk, who will be in charge of handing over the treasury ministry's responsibilities to other ministries.

"I have taken a decision to dismiss minister Jackiewicz, because he has fulfilled his role," she told a news conference.

Szydlo said the government has not taken a decision yet which ministries will supervise the state-controlled copper miner KGHM or the insurer PZU. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)