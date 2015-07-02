FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland does not plan rapid sale of blue-chip shares - deputy minister
July 2, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Poland does not plan rapid sale of blue-chip shares - deputy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Poland does not plan a rapid sale of shares of insurer PZU, bank PKO BP or utility PGE to finance the state investment project Polskie Inwestycje, Deputy Treasury Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said in a statement.

“We have a lot of flexibility in the choice of companies, the size of the stakes and the moment of selling them to finance the realisation of the Polskie Inwestycje program,” Kowalczyk said.

“This is why in potential transactions we will take into account the macroeconomic situation, the interest of the State Treasury and the remaining shareholders” he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

