PGE shuts two units at Turow for unplanned maintenance
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 7, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

PGE shuts two units at Turow for unplanned maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s top utility PGE shut down two units at its power plant in Turow for unplanned maintenance before noon on Monday, grid operator PSE-Operator said on Tuesday.

A 235-megawatt block will remain shut until August 13 while a 206-megawatt block will be offline until August 11, the grid operator said on its daily update of outages.

Another two blocks at Turow representing 496 MW have been offline since a fire hit the plant on July 24 and are expected to be back on line on August 14. Turow has a total capacity of 1.9 GW.

Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
