Polish cbank, banking regulator to unveil anti-crisis plan
October 12, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Polish cbank, banking regulator to unveil anti-crisis plan

WARSAW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank and the financial regulator will present plans next week to help address the economic slowdown, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski told parliament on Friday.

“The central bank Governor told me that he will present plans on how the bank plans to battle the crisis next week. The head of the banking regulator will present his proposals on Monday,” Rostowski said.

Governor Marek Belka has said banking authorities would soon soften loan regulations to make it easier for Poles to take out credits and support the economy.

Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska

