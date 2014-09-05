Departing Polish PM endorses parliament speaker to succeed him

RYBNIK, Poland, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ewa Kopacz, the speaker of Poland’s parliament, is the natural candidate to take over leadership of the ruling Civic Platform Party, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

Tusk is the party leader but will give up that post when he moves to Brussels to become president of the European Council. Tusk said it was up to the president and the parliament, where Civic Platform is the biggest party, to decide who would be the next prime minister. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goettig)