WARSAW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Poland plans to invest 50 billion zlotys ($15.82 billion) in the shale gas sector by 2016, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a speech in parliament on Friday. ($1 = 3.1604 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Dagmara Leszkowicz; Writing by Marcin Goettig)