Polish TVN says wants to redeem 35 mln euros of its debt

WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN wants to exercise an option to redeem 35 million euros ($48 million) of bonds before the end of next month, planning to book around half of its 2014 bond buy-back target, the group said on Tuesday.

The move is part of TVN’s plans to buy back 500 million zlotys ($165.42 million) in shares and redeem up to 60 million euros of its costly debt. It is aiming to capitalise on what it expects to be a rebound this year on the TV advertising market. ($1 = 0.7298 euros) ($1 = 3.0227 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)