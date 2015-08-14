FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish TVN to redeem 43 mln euros worth of debt in September
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
August 14, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Polish TVN to redeem 43 mln euros worth of debt in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Polish private broadcaster TVN plans to redeem 43 million euros ($48 million) worth of its 7.375 percent senior notes due 2020 on Sept 15, TVN said on Friday.

The group has said it wants to buy back all of its outstanding notes due 2018 and 10-20 percent of its outstanding senior notes due 2020 by the end of this year.

TVN, controlled by the U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI), closed the first half of 2015 with its net debt of 1.9 billion zlotys ($506 million) and net debt-to-core profit EBITDA ratio at 3.6 times. ($1 = 0.8978 euros) ($1 = 3.7521 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Keith Weir; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.