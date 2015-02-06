Polish TVN sees 2015 adjusted EBITDA growing to 590 mln zlotys

WARSAW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN reiterated it expects its 2015 adjusted core profit EBITDA at around 590 million zlotys ($162.4 million), after the group beat its own estimates last year, TVN said on Friday.

The group, in the process of being sold by its owners, closed 2014 with adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, at 530 million compared to its forecast of around 520 million.

The broadcaster repeated it saw 2015 revenue growth in the range of 5-9 percent, coming in above the 3.6 percent it booked in 2014. It expects economic growth in Poland to translate into mid-single digit growth of the TV advertising market. ($1 = 3.6330 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)