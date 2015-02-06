FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish TVN sees 2015 adjusted EBITDA growing to 590 mln zlotys
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
February 6, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Polish TVN sees 2015 adjusted EBITDA growing to 590 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN reiterated it expects its 2015 adjusted core profit EBITDA at around 590 million zlotys ($162.4 million), after the group beat its own estimates last year, TVN said on Friday.

The group, in the process of being sold by its owners, closed 2014 with adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, at 530 million compared to its forecast of around 520 million.

The broadcaster repeated it saw 2015 revenue growth in the range of 5-9 percent, coming in above the 3.6 percent it booked in 2014. It expects economic growth in Poland to translate into mid-single digit growth of the TV advertising market. ($1 = 3.6330 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.