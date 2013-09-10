UPDATE 1-Polish broadcaster TVN's owner plans 300 mln-euro bond

(Adds more detail, background)

WARSAW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The controlling shareholder of Polish broadcaster TVN plans a bond issue worth 300 million euros ($398 million) due 2020 to refinance its existing debt, it said on Tuesday.

PTH, which controls 52.42 percent of TVN, wants to redeem its senior notes due 2017 which pay 11.25 percent.

Earlier this month, TVN itself said it planned a debt issue of 430 million euros in 7.375 percent bonds due 2020 to refinance its more expensive debt due in 2017.

TVN plans to use the issue, which it plans to close on Sept. 16, along with funds from the sale of its online arm Onet.pl to buy back 558 million euros in 10.75 percent bonds due in 2017. ($1 = 0.7546 euros)