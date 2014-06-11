FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish TV broadcaster buys back 100 mln zlotys of own shares
June 11, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Polish TV broadcaster buys back 100 mln zlotys of own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 11 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN bought 5 million of its own shares for 100 million zlotys ($33 million) in the first tranche of a share buyback programme, the company said on Wednesday.

TVN also reiterated that it expected another buyback offer worth 120-150 million zlotys later in the year.

Saddled with euro-denominated debt costs and struggling with a dire advertising market, TVN moved to spin off businesses to cut debt and revive profits in recent years.

Earlier this year, it said it saw a recovery in the television ad market, allowing for the buybacks of shares and bonds.

TVN’s revenue rose 2.5 percent in the first quarter to 352 million zlotys, while net profit amounted to 11.14 million, in line with analyst forecasts.

$1 = 3.0367 Polish Zlotys Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
