TVN Q4 EBIT falls more than expected on ad market drag
February 28, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

TVN Q4 EBIT falls more than expected on ad market drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN’s posted a worse-than-expected 40-percent fall in its fourth-quarter operating profit (EBIT) in the face of a weaker advertising market, TVN said on Thursday.

The profit stood at 110 million zlotys ($35 million) compared to 158 million seen in a Reuters poll.

The group booked a net profit of 470 million zlotys versus 715 million seen by analysts, who expected the fourth-quarter bottom line to be skewed by one-off earnings of 500-700 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.1885 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

