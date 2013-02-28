FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's TVN to decide within weeks on whether to pay dividend-CFO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Poland's TVN to decide within weeks on whether to pay dividend-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN will decide within weeks whether to pay out dividend from the 2012 profit or refinance debt, TVN’s Chief Financial Officer John Driscoll said on Thursday.

“We are sitting on cash reserves and see good possibilities to restructure our debt at significantly lower rates,” Driscoll said at a news conference. “We are looking at the bond market and thinking on optimal usage of our restricted cash.”

“We are wondering if we should pay dividend or not, to go for dividend or optimise our debt structure. We’ll decide within weeks,” he added. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.