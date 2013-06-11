TVN says got EUR 25 mln debt, opened PLN 300 mln credit line in Pekao

WARSAW, June 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.2 lender Bank Pekao granted Polish broadcaster TVN 25 million euros ($33 million) in debt and opened a 300 million zloty ($93 million) credit line for the company, TVN said on Tuesday.

“The renewable credit line of 300 million zlotys is back-up financing, which will substitute the renewable 300 million zloty line that expired in May 2013,” TVN said.

“The cash credit of 25 million euros substitutes the resources used earlier to pay off the remaining amount of mortgage for (TVN headquarters) MBC building.” ($1 = 0.7579 euros) ($1 = 3.2368 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Editing Agnieszka Barteczko)