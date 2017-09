WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Polish broadcaster TVN plans to issue bonds worth 430 million euros ($567 million) due in 2020 to refinance its existing debt, the company said on Thursday.

“This offering is a part of TVN’s broader strategy to optimize its overall capital structure, lower its finance costs whilst extending debt maturity,” TVN said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)